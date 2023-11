A third Purdue offensive lineman has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as redshirt freshman Andre Oben announced that he would be leaving the program on Tuesday afternoon.

Oben came to Purdue as a three-star recruit in the class of 2022, following in the footsteps of his father Roman. He played in just two games across his two years in West Lafayette before transferring.

Oben follows Josh Kaltenberger and Malachi Preciado as Purdue offensive lineman to enter the portal.