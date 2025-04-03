2026 offensive lineman James Williams sets Purdue official visit

An in-state offensive lineman has locked in an official visit to Purdue for this summer. 2026 offensive tackle James Williams announced Thursday that he will be taking an official visit to West Lafayette from June 13-15.
The Lawrence Central (Ind.) standout earned an offer from offensive line coach Vance Vice and the Boilermakers in early March, during a visit to West Lafayette and books an official return to campus for this summer. Williams began picking up steam on the recruiting trail to start 2025, netting offers from the likes of Toledo, Ball State, App State, and Kent State, in addition to his previous offer from Northern Illinois in November of 2024.
The Boilermakers are now pushing for the in-state talent from leaving the state, as they aim to bolster the offensive line haul in the 2026 class. Williams is explosive for his 6-foot-4, 275-pound frame, using his athleticism to be a weapon in the run game, while holding his own in pass protection, as well.
Purdue now has 19 players in the 2026 class set to take official visits to West Lafayette between April and the end of June, including two other offensive linemen, three-stars Ryley Kester and Kaden Moody. Purdue is looking to add to current 2026 commit and three-star offensive lineman Rico Schrieber in the class.