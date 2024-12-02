Purdue offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Purdue offensive lineman Mahamane Moussa is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report from 247's Matt Zenitz.

Moussa was a three-year starter for the Boilermakers, dating back to his redshirt freshman campaign in 2022, and split snaps between left tackle and left guard. The Indianapolis native appeared in 40 games during his four years with the Boilermakers, and earned Freshman All-American honors in 2022, as well as an Academic All-Big Ten honor.

This season, Moussa was Purdue's lowest graded starting offensive lineman, with an overall grade of 49.7, having allowed a team-high 25 pressures and committed a team-high nine penalties.



After Moussa's departure, Purdue is now looking at having to replace all five of its offensive linemen from this season. Gus Hartwig and Marcus Mbow are both headed to the NFL, while DJ Wingfield and Corey Stewart are both out of eligibility.