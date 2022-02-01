Purdue offer was a significant one for Carmel's Winston Berglund
Part of the wave of new offers Purdue put out this weekend following its junior day Sunday was Carmel's Winston Berglund, for whom the Boilermaker offer was particularly significant.
"My grandparents both went there and loved their experience there and I've always watched them growing up and been a huge Boilermaker fan," Berglund said. "It meant a lot. I've always loved it there growing up."
The 6-foot-2, 205-or-so-pounder was most interested on Sunday to hear about Purdue's projection for him should he wind up there.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news