Part of the wave of new offers Purdue put out this weekend following its junior day Sunday was Carmel's Winston Berglund, for whom the Boilermaker offer was particularly significant.

"My grandparents both went there and loved their experience there and I've always watched them growing up and been a huge Boilermaker fan," Berglund said. "It meant a lot. I've always loved it there growing up."

The 6-foot-2, 205-or-so-pounder was most interested on Sunday to hear about Purdue's projection for him should he wind up there.