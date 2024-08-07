PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Purdue offers 2027 in-state guard Jason Gardner Jr.

Fishers Tigers Jason Gardner Jr. (5) looks for an open teammate while a Carmel Greyhound defender knocks the ball out of his hands, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, during the Class 4A sectional game at Noblesville High School in Noblesville, Indiana. Fishers beat Carmel 54-41 and advances to play the Hamilton Southeastern Royals in the Class 4A semifinals game on March 1. © Joe Timmerman/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Fishers Tigers Jason Gardner Jr. (5) looks for an open teammate while a Carmel Greyhound defender knocks the ball out of his hands, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, during the Class 4A sectional game at Noblesville High School in Noblesville, Indiana. Fishers beat Carmel 54-41 and advances to play the Hamilton Southeastern Royals in the Class 4A semifinals game on March 1. © Joe Timmerman/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Joe Timmerman/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

One of the top prospects in Indiana for the 2027 class is now a target for Matt Painter and company, as Fishers (Ind.) guard Jason Gardner Jr. added an offer from Purdue on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardner is a rising prospect in the class, holding other offers from Cincinnati and IU Indianapolis, but figures to see that number rise considerably over the next few years.

The 6-foot guard broke onto the scene last year as a freshman for a Fishers team that took home the Class 4A State Championship, the first in school history. Gardner averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 46% from the field. Gardner has taken a step forward in his development as well, averaging 18.8 points per game for Indiana Elite on the 15U 3SSB circuit.

Purdue now adds its first member to the 2027 recruiting board with Gardner, which will increase in the coming months and years.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvcHVyZHVlLW9mZmVycy0yMDI3LWluLXN0YXRlLWd1YXJkLWphc29u LWdhcmRuZXItanItIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2Zw ZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3Vt ZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3lu YyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lv biBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9u CiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpz IjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9 KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0Njkm Yzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZwdXJkdWUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZw dXJkdWUtb2ZmZXJzLTIwMjctaW4tc3RhdGUtZ3VhcmQtamFzb24tZ2FyZG5l ci1qci0mYzU9MjAyMjczMzEzNyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+ Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=