One of the top prospects in Indiana for the 2027 class is now a target for Matt Painter and company, as Fishers (Ind.) guard Jason Gardner Jr. added an offer from Purdue on Wednesday afternoon.

Gardner is a rising prospect in the class, holding other offers from Cincinnati and IU Indianapolis, but figures to see that number rise considerably over the next few years.

The 6-foot guard broke onto the scene last year as a freshman for a Fishers team that took home the Class 4A State Championship, the first in school history. Gardner averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 46% from the field. Gardner has taken a step forward in his development as well, averaging 18.8 points per game for Indiana Elite on the 15U 3SSB circuit.

Purdue now adds its first member to the 2027 recruiting board with Gardner, which will increase in the coming months and years.