Purdue offers a dozen prospects out of Florida, Texas on Tuesday
The Purdue coaching staff has been hitting the road hard this week, offering a dozen prospects on Tuesday alone. The most active coaches on the recruiting trail this week were cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson. Carter spent the day in Florida, while Harrell and Johnson were in Texas.
The offensive coaching tandem focused on the trenches in the Lone Star State, with Johnson and Harrell hitting several Texas high schools on Tuesday.
The most notable offer was sent to 2025 five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi. Pick any major program in the country and the Lewisville native probably has an offer from them. Fasusi is the No. 12 prospect in the class of 2025 and Purdue has now thrown its hat in the ring.
Another highly-touted prospect also received a visit and offer from the Boilermakers, four-star 2025 tackle Ty Haywood, out of Denton, Texas. Haywood is the 59th ranked player and fifth-best tackle in the 2025 recruiting class.
The other offer sent out by Harrell and Johnson was to Haywood's Ryan High School teammate Marcus Garcia. The three-star tackle is also a 2025 recruit and is ranked as the 37th best tackle in the class.
Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter dipped into south Florida to land three-star cornerback Earl Kulp in the class of 2024 and is now going back to the Florida high school football powerhouse for future classes. Carter and Purdue offered nine prospects on Tuesday, eight of which are class of 2027 recruits.
One of the most notable offers went out to cornerback Zayden Gamble, who has seen his stock rise over the last two months. The 5'11 defender has added offers from Kentucky, Indiana and South Florida, in addition to the Boilermakers. That list figures to continue growing in the near future.
The same can be said for 2027 wide receiver and St. Thomas Aquinas product Ah'Mari Stevens. Stevens also holds SEC offers from Kentucky and Missouri, along with Pittsburgh. The 6'0" pass catcher is another south Florida prospect that has been picking up steam of late.
Also on the list of offers this week were Trevoris Finley (defensive lineman), Jermiyah Douglas (2026 defensive back), Jermonty Kimbrough (Port St. Lucie athlete), Virgil Lemons (running back), and Jaden Carey (athlete).
Purdue was also the first to offer St. Thomas Aquinas 2027 prospects Javian Francois (athlete) and Giovanni Garner (defensive lineman).