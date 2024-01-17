The Purdue coaching staff has been hitting the road hard this week, offering a dozen prospects on Tuesday alone. The most active coaches on the recruiting trail this week were cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson . Carter spent the day in Florida, while Harrell and Johnson were in Texas.

The offensive coaching tandem focused on the trenches in the Lone Star State, with Johnson and Harrell hitting several Texas high schools on Tuesday.

The most notable offer was sent to 2025 five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi. Pick any major program in the country and the Lewisville native probably has an offer from them. Fasusi is the No. 12 prospect in the class of 2025 and Purdue has now thrown its hat in the ring.

Another highly-touted prospect also received a visit and offer from the Boilermakers, four-star 2025 tackle Ty Haywood, out of Denton, Texas. Haywood is the 59th ranked player and fifth-best tackle in the 2025 recruiting class.

The other offer sent out by Harrell and Johnson was to Haywood's Ryan High School teammate Marcus Garcia. The three-star tackle is also a 2025 recruit and is ranked as the 37th best tackle in the class.