Purdue offers Colorado State edge transfer Gabe Kirschke

Purdue's quest for more and productive edge rushers continued after the new year, as the Boilermakers offered Colorado State defensive end Gabe Kirschke quickly following his entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Kirschke entered the portal on New Year's Day, and has already added offers from Kansas, Wake Forest and Purdue.

The Colorado native began his college career at Wisconsin as a walk-on in 2022, spending two years in Madison before transferring to Colorado State prior to this season. The move back home proved to be fruitful as Kirschke enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Rams in 2024. He tallied 42 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, while earning All-Mountain West honorable mention.

Purdue is pursuing a number of edge rushers in the portal this cycle, with Kirschke joining the likes of CJ Nunnally IV (Akron), TJ Lindsey (Auburn), Deamontae Diggs (Coastal Carolina), and Harvey Dyson (Texas Tech).