Purdue offers North Alabama cornerback transfer Ashaad Williams

As the spring portal period quickly approaches, Purdue football is already getting started recruiting the open market. On Monday, the Boilermakers offered North Alabama cornerback transfer Ashaad Williams.

Williams entered the portal late last week after three seasons with the Lions and has already garnered attention from Power 4 programs. The junior defensive back has netted offers from Ole Miss, Kansas, Arkansas, Western Kentucky, Old Dominion, UTEP, New Mexico, and Kent State, in addition to the Boilermakers.

The 6-foot-2 cornerback was a standout at North Alabama before hitting the open market this spring, tallying 26 total tackles, two interceptions and eight passes defended in 2024.

Purdue has already overhauled its secondary upon Barry Odom's arrival in West Lafayette, with the help of defensive backs coach Charles Clark. Odom, Clark, and the Boilermakers landed transfer secondary help in Tony Grimes (UNLV), Crew Wakley (BYU), Chad Brown (Nevada), Tahj Ra-El (Memphis), Ryan Turner (Boston College) and Richard Toney Jr. (TCU) this off-season.

Williams marks the first candidate to join that haul during the spring portal window, which officially opens on April 16th, where the Boilermakers are expected to be aggressive in searching for talent to add to the roster.