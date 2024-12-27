Purdue offers pair of Texas State transfer defensive linemen

Purdue is roaring along in the transfer portal, with two more targets becoming known on Thursday. Barry Odom and the Boilermakers extended offers to Texas State defensive linemen Tavian Coleman and Terry Webb.

Coleman signed with Utah State out of high school before transferring to Texas State prior to the 2023 campaign. Across the last two seasons, Coleman has racked up 52 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. The senior standout earned a 70.8 overall defensive grade and 74.1 rush defense grade from Pro Football Focus across his 355 snaps in 2024.

Coleman has reported offers from Cal and James Madison, in addition to the Boilermakers, since entering the transfer portal on Thursday.

His running mate up front for Texas State, Terry Webb, has been productive over the last two years as well. Webb tallied 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in 25 games in the Sun Belt after joining the program from the JUCO ranks. He spent the vast majority of his time at defensive tackle, where he had a 78.1 defensive grade and 79.7 pass rush grade via Pro Football Focus this season.

Webb entered the portal on the same day as his teammate, earning offers from Auburn, Arizona, Cal, and now Purdue.

Purdue is tasked with replacing three starters along the interior defensive line from last season, with Jeffrey M'Ba and Cole Brevard entering the transfer portal, while Joe Anderson exhausted his eligibility. The Boilermakers have been active in searching for their replacements, with Webb and Coleman joining the likes of Jelani Davis, CJ Nunnally, Fisher Camac, and Jordan Norman as potential targets.