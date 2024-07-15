A late riser in the 2025 recruiting class has cemented himself as a target on Purdue basketball's board in the class as Jeffersonville (Ind.) power forward Tre Singleton added an offer from Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.

Singleton has seen his stock rise in recent weeks with a strong July, both with his Jeffersonville squad and with Indiana Elite Team Tradition 2025 in Rock Hill last week. This week was the tipping point for Singleton's recruitment, as he picked up offers from Louisville, Notre Dame, Clemson, Wake Forest, Butler, and DePaul, all in the last few days.

The 6-foot-8 forward has been an impact player for Jeffersonville over the last years, averaging 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while shooting 63% from the field and 44% from three-point range on 34 attempts. He now heads to his senior campaign as a leader for one of the top teams in the state.



Singleton fits the mold of the four that Purdue is looking for in the 2025 recruiting class, as he can get out in transition while having a versatile arsenal on the offensive end between his shooting and post-up game.

Purdue now adds another in-state to the mix in the cycle as the board continues to grow, with Singleton joining four-stars Trent Sisley and Braylon Mullins, forwards Nikolas Khamenia and Sebastian Williams-Adams, and guard Antione West.