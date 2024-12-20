Purdue offers South Alabama defensive end transfer Jordan Norman

Add another transfer target to the board of Barry Odom and the Boilermakers. Purdue offered redshirt freshman South Alabama defensive end Jordan Norman on Friday afternoon, he announced on X.

Norman entered the transfer portal yesterday and has already seen growing interest on the open market. The 6-foot-4 edge rusher has reported offers from Georgia Tech, Tulane, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Boise State, Kansas, and UNLV.

The Alabama native got his first taste of extended action at the collegiate level in 2024, starting nine games for the Jaguars, tallying 25 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, as well as two passes defended. The sack total doesn't jump off the page, but Norman had 21 quarterback hurries, which would have led the Boilermakers in 2024, offering potential for the young pass rusher.

Purdue is losing its two top pass rushers from this season, with Kydran Jenkins going to the NFL and Will Heldt signing with Clemson out of the transfer portal. Those departures make pass rusher a top priority for the Boilermakers this off-season, who have already offered Akron edge rusher CJ Nunnally IV as well.

Norman becomes the third public portal offer for the Boilermakers this cycle, joining Nunnally and Memphis defensive back Tahj Ra-El, in addition to several other targets that Boiler Upload subscribers have read about on The Depot. You can keep up with all of Purdue's portal happenings here.