Purdue Official Visit Preview: Defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine
One of Purdue's top defensive line targets from the outset of the 2020 recruiting cycle, four-star Kentucky defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine is expected to officially visit West Lafayette this weekend for the Boilermakers' game vs. Nebraska, bringing another high-end target to campus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news