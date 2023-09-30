Homecoming 2023 was a bit more special in West Lafayette this year as Purdue football officially dedicated Tiller Tunnel on Saturday morning in honor of the program's all-time winningest coach, Joe Tiller, on the six year anniversary of his passing.

Purdue had been thinking about the right way to honor Tiller's legacy for years, according to athletic director Mike Bobinski. He credits Associate Vice President for Development Tim House for bringing the idea of a tunnel to him. House presented the idea to a number of Tiller's former players and his widow, Arnette Tiller, who were also on board with the idea.

The project was originally announced on the 10th annual Purdue Day of Giving in April, when it was also revealed that Drew and Brittany Brees would match dollars for the initiative. Bobinski shared that it wasn't too difficult to fundraise for the project when people knew it was going to honor the legendary head coach.

"It was one of the easiest fundraising initiatives we've ever had. You put Coach Tiller's name on something and things happen. So, it's been really, really great to get to this point today and see how many people have participated in it and feel really good about," Bobinski said.

The Tunnel, which featured the names of former players at the entrance, is not finished quite yet. Purdue football's new entrance will continue to be worked on over the next year, when Bobinski said it would be more impressive.

"It'll look even more impressive and more substantial a season from now, and that'll be even more of an appropriate tribute to Joe and his legacy," Bobinski said.

There were expected to be around 400 people in attendance for the official dedication of the tunnel, including former players, friends and the family of Tiller, including his widow Arnette. Bobinski and Purdue President Mung Chiang spoke at the event, along with Arnette and her daughter, Julie.

"It's an amazing turnout. I think that's just again, it speaks to just the impact coach had on so many people in this place, sort of that mark that he had that is not going away at any point," Bobinski said.

Arnette Tiller created her own legacy while her late husband did so on the sidelines of Ross-Ade Stadium. She implemented an academic program to help freshmen athletes in the football program and coined the now popular term, "Boiler Up". Tiller shared what it means to have the support of former players and Purdue as a whole after the ceremony.

"It warms my heart. Some of them still call me or text me and whatever. It's just awesome that they care and they care that I care," Tiller said. "I base how much I like a place by what friends I have and the nice people. So, this met that criteria."

The tunnel has now been dedicated to the late, great Joe Tiller in time for the Boilermakers' homecoming matchup with Illinois on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in West Lafayette.