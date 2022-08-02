Purdue OL Jimmy Liston delaying enrollment until January

The 2022 Purdue roster has taken shape as the program begins camp today. But there have been some alterations.

• OL Jimmy Liston will delay enrollment until January 2023. The Class of 2022 product from Oak Park, Ill., is a standout Greco-Roman wrestler who is part of Team Illinois, with whom he's competing for now. Liston will play football at IMG Academy in Florida this fall.

The 6-4, 290-pounder from Fenwick High School was recruited to play center and chose Purdue over offers from Penn State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati and many others.

His father, Brian Liston, was an offensive lineman at Purdue in the early '80s.

• ATH Terence Thomas will not enroll after committing to Purdue in June 2021. The Youngstown, Ohio, product was slated to be a running back but is dealing with a raft of injuries.

• S Rickey Smith is no longer on the squad. The Class of 2021 product from Orlando has dealt with injury after arriving to campus last summer.

• Two players changed numbers from the spring: Receiver Broc Thompson is now wearing No. 13 while cornerback Bryce Hampton is sporting No. 0.