Takeaways from Purdue's first depth chart of the season
Boiler Upload offers takeaways after Purdue football releases its first depth chart of the year.
2026 three-star safety to visit Purdue for Notre Dame game
A top 2026 defensive back target is slated to take his second game day visit to West Lafayette in the last year.
2024 Purdue team "closest" head coach Ryan Walters has been around
Purdue's off-season team-building evolving into rare kinship in the locker room heading into season.
WATCH: Ryan Walters, Graham Harrell & Kevin Kane Monday Press Conferences
Ryan Walters, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane all spoke to the media on Monday
Purdue releases depth chart ahead of season-opener against Indiana State
Purdue football has released its first depth chart of the year prior to Saturday's season-opener against Indiana State.
Welcome to the first full weekend of competition for Purdue sports. Women's soccer has already been in action the last two weeks, earning a pair of wins with a draw and a loss. This weekend, in addition to football, No. 8 ranked volleyball starts its season off with the annual Stacy Clark Clssic. Cross Country also begins its season at nearby Valparaiso.
Here is the full slate for the weekend.
Cross Country - Winrow Valparaiso Open - 11am, August 30
The Purdue men won this event last year and the women were second. The program is now under the direction of first year coach Tony Miller after spending four seasons as the top assistant at Louisville and last year as the associate head coach at Purdue.
The Winrow Open field includes Notre Dame, Ball State, Butler, UIC, Western Michigan, IU Indianapolis and Goshen College. Nine women's teams and five men's teams will race in the season-opening event. Butler and Notre Dame are the top two rated teams in the Great Lakes region.
Women's Soccer
Purdue 3, DePaul 0 - Thursday
vs. Dayton Sunday, 1pm
The weekend is already off to a great start as women's soccer moved to 3-1-1 on the year Thursday night with a 3-0 road win at DePaul. Abigail Ray and Gracie Dunaway each scored their second goal of the season sandwiched around a goal by Lauren Meeks. The victory comes after Purdue beat Illinois-Chicago 1-0 at Folk Field last week and tied Loyola-Chicago 1-1.
The lone loss on the season came August 18th at Butler by a 3-0 score. Purdue's defense hsa been solid in its three wins, winning all three via shutout. Emily Edwards has given up just three goals and has had three clean sheets in four starts in goal.
Volleyball
vs. Kansas State - 7pm Friday
vs. UMBC - 7pm Saturday
vs. UC-Davis - 2pm Sunday
The highly anticipated volleyball season is finally here as Purdue begins the seaosn rnaked 8th nationally behind the formidable front line of Chloe Chicoine, Raven Colvin, and Eva Hudson.
Of Purdue's three opponents this weekend UMBC was an NCAA Tournament team a year ago, dropping a first round match to USC 3-0. Kansas State was a solid 16-11 last season and had a win over top 10 BYU.
