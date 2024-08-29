Purdue outside hitter Chloe Chicoine (2) hits the ball during the NCAA Women s Volleyball Tournament match against the Fairfield, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 3-0. (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Welcome to the first full weekend of competition for Purdue sports. Women's soccer has already been in action the last two weeks, earning a pair of wins with a draw and a loss. This weekend, in addition to football, No. 8 ranked volleyball starts its season off with the annual Stacy Clark Clssic. Cross Country also begins its season at nearby Valparaiso. Here is the full slate for the weekend.

Cross Country - Winrow Valparaiso Open - 11am, August 30

The Purdue men won this event last year and the women were second. The program is now under the direction of first year coach Tony Miller after spending four seasons as the top assistant at Louisville and last year as the associate head coach at Purdue. The Winrow Open field includes Notre Dame, Ball State, Butler, UIC, Western Michigan, IU Indianapolis and Goshen College. Nine women's teams and five men's teams will race in the season-opening event. Butler and Notre Dame are the top two rated teams in the Great Lakes region.

Women's Soccer

Purdue 3, DePaul 0 - Thursday vs. Dayton Sunday, 1pm The weekend is already off to a great start as women's soccer moved to 3-1-1 on the year Thursday night with a 3-0 road win at DePaul. Abigail Ray and Gracie Dunaway each scored their second goal of the season sandwiched around a goal by Lauren Meeks. The victory comes after Purdue beat Illinois-Chicago 1-0 at Folk Field last week and tied Loyola-Chicago 1-1. The lone loss on the season came August 18th at Butler by a 3-0 score. Purdue's defense hsa been solid in its three wins, winning all three via shutout. Emily Edwards has given up just three goals and has had three clean sheets in four starts in goal.

Volleyball

vs. Kansas State - 7pm Friday vs. UMBC - 7pm Saturday vs. UC-Davis - 2pm Sunday The highly anticipated volleyball season is finally here as Purdue begins the seaosn rnaked 8th nationally behind the formidable front line of Chloe Chicoine, Raven Colvin, and Eva Hudson. Of Purdue's three opponents this weekend UMBC was an NCAA Tournament team a year ago, dropping a first round match to USC 3-0. Kansas State was a solid 16-11 last season and had a win over top 10 BYU.

