 Purdue football | over/under | win totals | Big Ten
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-23 15:15:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue one of five Big Ten schools projected to win 7.5 games

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Oddsmakers feel good about the prospects for Purdue in 2022. The projected win total for the Boilermakers: 7.5, according to BetOnline.ag.

That sounds about right. Take the over? The under? Lean toward taking the over.

This is arguably the most anticipated season of the Jeff Brohm era, as he enters his sixth season in West Lafayette coming off a 9-4 season. It was the Boilermakers' first nine-win season since 2003.

Plenty of talent returns on both sides of the ball, fueling expectations. On offense, there's QB Aidan O'Connell, TE Payne Durham and a raft of quality wideouts. And the defense welcomes back seven starters paced by S/LB Jalen Graham and a deep line.

The only Big Ten West school projected by BetOnline.ag to have a higher victory total is Wisconsin at 8.5. Like Purdue, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska also check in at 7.5, per BetOnline.ag. Illinois and Northwestern bring up the rear in the West with a 4.5 win projection.

Two Big Ten East schools lead all conference win forecasts, with Ohio State at 10.5 and Michigan at 9.5. Penn State is 8.5, like Wisconsin.

A quick run through Purdue’s 2022 schedule:

Likely wins: Indiana State, at Syracuse, Florida Atlantic, at Illinois, at Maryland, Northwestern, at Indiana

Likely losses: at Wisconsin

Toss-ups: Penn State, Nebraska, Iowa, at Minnesota

Following are the projected win totals for each Big Ten team, according to BetOnline.ag.

2022 Big Ten victory projections
School Win projection

Ohio State

10.5

Michigan

9.5

Penn State

8.5

Wisconsin

8.5

Iowa

7.5

Minnesota

7.5

Michigan State

7.5

Nebraska

7.5

Purdue

7.5

Maryland

5.5

Illinois

4.5

Indiana

4.5

Northwestern

4.5

Rutgers

4.5
Source: BetOnline.ag
2022 Purdue schedule
Date Opponent

Sept. 1

Penn State

Sept. 10

Indiana State

Sept. 17

at Syracuse

Sept. 24

Florida Atlantic

Oct. 1

at Minnesota

Oct. 8

at Maryland

Oct. 15

Nebraska

Oct. 22

at Wisconsin

Nov. 5

Iowa

Nov. 12

at Illinois

Nov. 19

Northwestern

Nov. 26

at Indiana

{{ article.author_name }}