Purdue Opponents: Syracuse Depth Chart

Kyle Holderfield • BoilerUpload
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

Offensive Depth Chart

Syracuse Offensive Depth Chart
Position Starter HT/WT Reserve HT/WT

QB

Garrett Shrader (5th)

6-4, 225

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (SO)

6-2, 222

RB

LeQuint Allen (So)

6-0, 195

Juwan Pierce (Jr)

5-10, 210

TE

Oronde Gadsden II (Jr)

6-5, 225

Max Mang (Jr)

6-7, 265

WR

Damien Alford (Jr)

6-6, 205

Umari Hatcher (So)

6-3, 185

WR

Donovan Brown (Fr-RS)

6-1, 185

Isaiah Jones (Jr)

6-4, 200

WR

Isaiah Jones (Jr)

6-4, 200

D'Marcus Adams (Sr)

6-0, 180

LT

Enrique Cruz (So)

6-6, 310

Joe Cruz (Fr-RS)

6-5, 300

LG

Chris Bleich (Sr)

6-6, 320

Kalen Ellis (Jr)

6-6, 375

C

J'Onre Reed (Jr)

6-3, 315

Josh Ilaoa (Jr)

6-3, 330

RG

Jakob Bradford (Jr)

6-5, 310

Joe More (Sr)

6-5, 305

RT

David Wohlabaugh Jr (So)

6-6, 315

Mark Petry (Jr)

6-4, 290

Defensive Depth Chart

Table Name
Position Starter HT/WT Reserve HT/WT

DE

Caleb Okechukwu (SR)

6-4, 275

Kevin Jobity Jr (So)

6-4, 260

DT

Kevon Darton (Jr)

5-11, 270

Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff (So)

6-4, 280

DE

Denis Jaquez Jr (So)

6-4, 255

Kevin Jobity Jr (So)

6-4, 260

LB

Leon Lowery Jr (So)

6-4, 240

Stefon Thompson (So)

6-1, 250

LB

Marlowe Wax Jr (Jr)

6-1, 230

Anwar Sparrow (So)

6-1, 225

LB

Derek McDonald (So)

6-4, 225

Kadin Bailey (So)

6-2, 220

CB

Isaiah Johnson (Sr)

6-3, 205

Greg Delaine (Fr)

6-0, 180

CB

Jeremiah Wilson (So)

5-10, 180

Jayden Bellamy (Fr)

5-11, 180

FS

Jason Simmons Jr (Sr)

6-0, 200

Aman Greenwood (Jr)

5-10, 200

SS

Alijah Clark (Jr)

6-1, 185

Jaeden Gould (Fr)

6-2, 205

ROV

Justin Barron (Jr)

6-4, 235

Alijah Clark (Jr)

6-1, 185

Overall Thoughts

On offense, the Orange boast a pretty large offensive line. Not only that, but their wide receivers are massive human beings as well. They are a veteran offense across the board with many returning starters.

With two wide receivers over 6-4, Purdue will have a size disadvantage on the perimeter but should make up with their speed at cornerback in comparison. The runningbacks are talented in the open field but are not great in between the tackles.

On defense, the front seven is pretty young, with four of the front seven being sophomores on the roster. Their best player may be sophomore cornerback, Jeremiah Wilson who had a pick-six last week.

The Orange defense has only allowed seven points through two weeks, but that is with playing Colgate and Western Michigan. Purdue should pose their best competition of the season. Boilermaker fans should feel good about the matchup, with Syracuse starting five sophomores on defense. Marlowe Wax, the inside linebacker, has started since he was a freshman and will be their best player in the front seven.

