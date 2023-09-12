Purdue Opponents: Syracuse Depth Chart
Offensive Depth Chart
|Position
|Starter
|HT/WT
|Reserve
|HT/WT
|
QB
|
6-4, 225
|
6-2, 222
|
RB
|
LeQuint Allen (So)
|
6-0, 195
|
Juwan Pierce (Jr)
|
5-10, 210
|
TE
|
Oronde Gadsden II (Jr)
|
6-5, 225
|
Max Mang (Jr)
|
6-7, 265
|
WR
|
Damien Alford (Jr)
|
6-6, 205
|
Umari Hatcher (So)
|
6-3, 185
|
WR
|
Donovan Brown (Fr-RS)
|
6-1, 185
|
6-4, 200
|
WR
|
Isaiah Jones (Jr)
|
6-4, 200
|
D'Marcus Adams (Sr)
|
6-0, 180
|
LT
|
Enrique Cruz (So)
|
6-6, 310
|
Joe Cruz (Fr-RS)
|
6-5, 300
|
LG
|
6-6, 320
|
Kalen Ellis (Jr)
|
6-6, 375
|
C
|
6-3, 315
|
Josh Ilaoa (Jr)
|
6-3, 330
|
RG
|
Jakob Bradford (Jr)
|
6-5, 310
|
Joe More (Sr)
|
6-5, 305
|
RT
|
David Wohlabaugh Jr (So)
|
6-6, 315
|
Mark Petry (Jr)
|
6-4, 290
Defensive Depth Chart
|Position
|Starter
|HT/WT
|Reserve
|HT/WT
|
DE
|
Caleb Okechukwu (SR)
|
6-4, 275
|
Kevin Jobity Jr (So)
|
6-4, 260
|
DT
|
Kevon Darton (Jr)
|
5-11, 270
|
6-4, 280
|
DE
|
Denis Jaquez Jr (So)
|
6-4, 255
|
Kevin Jobity Jr (So)
|
6-4, 260
|
LB
|
Leon Lowery Jr (So)
|
6-4, 240
|
Stefon Thompson (So)
|
6-1, 250
|
LB
|
Marlowe Wax Jr (Jr)
|
6-1, 230
|
Anwar Sparrow (So)
|
6-1, 225
|
LB
|
Derek McDonald (So)
|
6-4, 225
|
Kadin Bailey (So)
|
6-2, 220
|
CB
|
Isaiah Johnson (Sr)
|
6-3, 205
|
Greg Delaine (Fr)
|
6-0, 180
|
CB
|
Jeremiah Wilson (So)
|
5-10, 180
|
Jayden Bellamy (Fr)
|
5-11, 180
|
FS
|
Jason Simmons Jr (Sr)
|
6-0, 200
|
Aman Greenwood (Jr)
|
5-10, 200
|
SS
|
Alijah Clark (Jr)
|
6-1, 185
|
Jaeden Gould (Fr)
|
6-2, 205
|
ROV
|
Justin Barron (Jr)
|
6-4, 235
|
Alijah Clark (Jr)
|
6-1, 185
Overall Thoughts
On offense, the Orange boast a pretty large offensive line. Not only that, but their wide receivers are massive human beings as well. They are a veteran offense across the board with many returning starters.
With two wide receivers over 6-4, Purdue will have a size disadvantage on the perimeter but should make up with their speed at cornerback in comparison. The runningbacks are talented in the open field but are not great in between the tackles.
On defense, the front seven is pretty young, with four of the front seven being sophomores on the roster. Their best player may be sophomore cornerback, Jeremiah Wilson who had a pick-six last week.
The Orange defense has only allowed seven points through two weeks, but that is with playing Colgate and Western Michigan. Purdue should pose their best competition of the season. Boilermaker fans should feel good about the matchup, with Syracuse starting five sophomores on defense. Marlowe Wax, the inside linebacker, has started since he was a freshman and will be their best player in the front seven.
