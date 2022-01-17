Purdue outlasts Illinois in double OT for biggest win of the year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In a game-of-the-year-type of afternoon, No. 4 Purdue outlasted No. 17 Illinois in double overtime to score a major résumé win and a pivotal win toward the Big Ten race, 96-88.
Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to lead Purdue.
More to come ...
