 GoldandBlack - Purdue outlasts Illinois in double OT for biggest win of the year
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-17 13:43:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue outlasts Illinois in double OT for biggest win of the year

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In a game-of-the-year-type of afternoon, No. 4 Purdue outlasted No. 17 Illinois in double overtime to score a major résumé win and a pivotal win toward the Big Ten race, 96-88.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to lead Purdue.

More to come ...

