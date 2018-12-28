PDF: Purdue-Auburn statistics

NASHVILLE -- Every worst-case scenario for Purdue occurred in the 2018 Music City Bowl.

In a very forgettable 63-14 loss to Auburn, Purdue surrendered the most points in school history, gave up the most points in a half in college football postseason history and allowed the Tigers to score a touchdown on each of their first nine offensive drives.

"When you play a team like them you've got to play well, (and) you have to force them not to play well," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We did the opposite."

Following the first eight minutes of action, Purdue (6-7) found itself down 21-0 as Auburn tailback JaTarvious Whitlow became the first player in school history to score three touchdowns in a single bowl game.

Auburn (8-5) set a school record for most points in a half as the Tigers averaged 11 yards per play in a first half that saw Purdue go into the halftime locker room down 56-7. Purdue's defense allowed 16 plays of 10 yards or more and six passing plays of 30 yards or more. The 49-point margin was the largest loss in a bowl game for Purdue.

"We got exposed in a lot of areas today we may have masked for a little bit," Brohm said. "That one snowballed faster than most. I've been part of games that were a bad outcome, but that one happened fast. Every little thing that (could go) wrong seemed like it (did)."

The only stop Purdue's defense forced in the first half was when Auburn took a knee on the final play before halftime. Auburn punter Arryn Siposs didn't make an appearance until three minutes and 12 seconds left in third quarter and the Tigers were leading at that point 63-14. The 56 points scored by Auburn in the first half were a school record and the most points the Boilermakers had allowed in 30 minutes by two touchdowns.