Analysis ($): D.J. Johnson's commitment to Purdue

Purdue's struck on the transfer wire once again, adding former Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson.

The former Indianapolis North Central star comes to the Boilermakers with three years of eligibility remaining. It is expected that Purdue will pursue an immediate-eligibility waiver on his behalf. Considering the troubles that have besieged Iowa's program in recent weeks, it stands to reason to suggest that waiver would be granted.

Johnson joins a Purdue secondary that has also added a junior college corner, Geovonte Howard, and graduate transfer safety, Tyler Coyle.

As a redshirt freshman, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder played in 11 games for Iowa this season, finishing with 14 tackles and two breakups. He started five games early in the season before his playing time decreased throughout the season for reasons that were not entirely clear.

He's been one of the many former Hawkeyes who's been outspoken publicly about what's alleged to have been an uncomfortable football culture in the Iowa program, particularly for African-American players.

As a transfer, Johnson chose Purdue over Virginia Tech.