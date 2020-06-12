News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-12 16:09:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue picks up Iowa transfer D.J. Johnson

CLICK HERE for $50 in FREE Gear plus 1/2 off an annual subscription. (A $99 value). A monthly FREE too!
CLICK HERE for $50 in FREE Gear plus 1/2 off an annual subscription. (A $99 value). A monthly FREE too!
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue's D.J. Johnson
Former Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson comes to Purdue with three years of eligibility remaining. (USA Today Sports)

Analysis ($): D.J. Johnson's commitment to Purdue

Purdue's struck on the transfer wire once again, adding former Iowa cornerback D.J. Johnson.

The former Indianapolis North Central star comes to the Boilermakers with three years of eligibility remaining. It is expected that Purdue will pursue an immediate-eligibility waiver on his behalf. Considering the troubles that have besieged Iowa's program in recent weeks, it stands to reason to suggest that waiver would be granted.

Johnson joins a Purdue secondary that has also added a junior college corner, Geovonte Howard, and graduate transfer safety, Tyler Coyle.

As a redshirt freshman, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder played in 11 games for Iowa this season, finishing with 14 tackles and two breakups. He started five games early in the season before his playing time decreased throughout the season for reasons that were not entirely clear.

He's been one of the many former Hawkeyes who's been outspoken publicly about what's alleged to have been an uncomfortable football culture in the Iowa program, particularly for African-American players.

As a transfer, Johnson chose Purdue over Virginia Tech.

CLICK HERE for $50 in FREE Gear plus 1/2 off an annual subscription. (A $99 value). A monthly FREE too!
CLICK HERE for $50 in FREE Gear plus 1/2 off an annual subscription. (A $99 value). A monthly FREE too!

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}