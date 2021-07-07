Purdue players help push U.S., Canada to FIBA 19 U World Cup quarterfinals

Another game, another easy win for Purdue's trio of players competing in the 19-and-under FIBA World Cup in Latvia.

On Wednesday--the first day of Round of 16 medal competition--Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst helped the United States squash Korea, 132-60, while Zach Edey and Canada eased by Puerto Rico, 86-56. The U.S. and Canada are now 4-0 in World Cup competition. And they are on a collision course to a final four matchup on Saturday.



On Friday in the quarterfinals, Canada will play Spain, while the United States will battle Senegal. If both win, Canada and the U.S. would play on Saturday with a berth in the finals on the line, pitting Boilermaker vs. Boilermaker.



Ivey tallied 11 points with three assists in 14 minutes of action on Wednesday vs. Korea, while Furst scored 14 points with five rebounds in 14 minutes. His 14 points tied his tourney high. Edey notched 10 points and eight rebounds vs. Puerto Rico in 14 minutes.



Ivey entered the game as the No. 1 scorer on the U.S. team (15.0 ppg), tallying double-digit points in all four games. Furst was the No. 3 rebounder (5.0 rpg). Ivey, a rising sophomore star, has been a key player on what has been a dominant U.S. team.



The 7-4 Edey began today as Canada's No. 3 scorer (14.7 ppg) and No. 1 rebounder (16.0 rpg). The sophomore has been a sensation in the World Cup.



The U.S. and Canada swept through Group Phase play at the 19-and-under FIBA World Cup, each forging a 3-0 mark. Prior to today, the U.S. beat Turkey, Mali and Australia. Canada toppled Lithuania, Japan and Senegal.

Games are being streamed on YouTube.