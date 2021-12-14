Purdue poised to sign promising Class of 2022 recruits
On Wednesday, recruits can start signing letters-of-intent. And Purdue coach Jeff Brohm feels good about the collection of talent he has on deck.
"Well, things have gone well to now," said Brohm. "It's a daily process. I've got out the last two weeks and basically got around to all of our commits."
