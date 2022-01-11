Purdue position review: Receivers
MORE POSITION REVIEWS: RB
While the new year has begun, GoldandBlack.com is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Purdue's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.
Next up, the receivers. This annually has been the strongest the position on offense--if not the team. And that was no different in 2021. But, questions loom over the unit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news