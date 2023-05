As a new era of Purdue football begins in West Lafayette, much of the buzz has surrounded the new signal caller in town, an intriguing shift in defensive scheme, the Air Raid being introduced, and a flurry of transfer portal movement in and out of the program.

Flying under the radar has been the Boilermakers' special teams unit, which has also undergone some changes this off-season. Those changes started as Purdue's new Senior Special Teams Analyst, Chris Petrilli, replaced former Special Teams Coordinator Karl Maslowski during the coaching change. Purdue will also see new faces in at least two key positions within Petrilli's unit.