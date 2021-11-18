Purdue prepared for nuances of playing in Wrigley Field

Purdue doesn't just have to prepare to play Northwestern on Saturday in Wrigley Field. It also must get ready to deal with some logistical issues that will come with playing a football game in the iconic home of the Chicago Cubs.

"We are going to stop by the stadium tomorrow and do a little walk-through there, just so we have a little bit more understanding where to be and places to go," said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. "But we're ready to go. I think it'll be a little different, but both teams will adjust."

There was a meeting earlier this week between the schools and game officials to go over protocols and issues related to playing in a unique setting. One of the most obtuse aspects: Both teams will be on the same sideline.

"We just got to make sure that we're staying on our side and we're doing things right and get signals in and communications is what needs to be sharp because sometimes you'll be farther away ... ," said Brohm. "We practiced all week with having that length away from our signals and substitutions, so hopefully we have an idea of what to do."

Brohm was part of the last college football game played at Wrigley Field. Back in 2010, he was on the Illinois staff when the Illini played Northwestern in the "Friendly Confines." For safety reasons, each offensive drive had to go the same direction. But, that won't be the case in this game.

"I think this time it'll be two-way," said Brohm. "So, hopefully that will make it completely fair for both teams."

The team is in realatively good health as it heads north up I-65. Brohm said defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis "may not be able to go for us." And wideout TJ Sheffield "is questionable." And it sounds like tight ends Payne Durham and Garrett Miller should be good to go. Each has been banged up in recent weeks.



"We are getting them as healthy as we can," said Brohm. "We took care of them in practice this week. With what they have, it's gonna take a little while. But I think they've gotten better this week."



Something else to keep an eye: The punting. True freshman Jack Ansell struggled last week, so Brohm opened up the competition. Ansell's first punt last week was a shank that traveled 16 yards and set up Ohio State's first touchdown.



"Jack has had a good week of practice," said Brohm. "We have multiple punters ready. He's got to go out there and play confident and do what he does in practice, put his foot on the meat of the ball and kick that thing out there which I know we can do it. He's done it in practice. He's got to relax and believe in himself. But if not, we have other guys ... "

