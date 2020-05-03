Versatility has been an absolute priority for Purdue as it recruits defensive linemen for this 2021 class, and that's precisely what it sees in Barryn Sorrell, one of a handful of Boilermaker targets in New Orleans or surrounding cities.

"I can move up and down the line," Sorrell said. "I'm big enough to play the 3-technique, but quick enough to play on the edge."

That's the attraction for Purdue to the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Holy Cross High School.

