Purdue priortizes New Orleans D-lineman Barryn Sorrell

Rivals.com three-star defensive end Barryn Sorrell
Barryn Sorrell is one of Purdue's targets in New Orleans
Versatility has been an absolute priority for Purdue as it recruits defensive linemen for this 2021 class, and that's precisely what it sees in Barryn Sorrell, one of a handful of Boilermaker targets in New Orleans or surrounding cities.

"I can move up and down the line," Sorrell said. "I'm big enough to play the 3-technique, but quick enough to play on the edge."

That's the attraction for Purdue to the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Holy Cross High School.

