Purdue has promoted Dominic Reno to its vacant football strength and conditioning job, which had been open since earlier this spring, when Justin Lovett departed for the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.

Reno has been part of Purdue's strength and conditioning staff the entirety of Jeff Brohm's tenure with the Boilermakers, serving the past three years as senior associate head of strength and conditioning.

“Dom has earned this role and is the perfect fit to lead our strength and conditioning program,” Brohm said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience and expertise in training and developing elite athletes, both in the professional and collegiate ranks. He has worked within our system for several years now and is very familiar with our program and the players. We know he will do a great job.”