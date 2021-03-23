 GoldandBlack - Purdue Prospectus 1.0: A look ahead to next season
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-23 00:39:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue Prospectus 1.0: A look ahead to next season

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue basketball
Purdue could remain mostly intact next season (Chad Krockover)

The end of the season remains fresh, but the next order of business for Purdue now Is to begin work toward a promising 2021-2022 season.

Here's an early look ahead, a view that we'll update as things change throughout the spring.

Purdue's Trevion Williams
Trevion Williams was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick as a junior. (USA Today Sports)

THE FRONTCOURT

Purdue's frontcourt looked iffier than ever coming into this season, with the 4 position turning over and no proven backup for standout center Trevion Williams.

Now, 12 months later, it looks deep as ever.

Williams will presumably be back for his senior season — he indicated as much following the North Texas loss — after earning first-team All-Big Ten and honorable-mention All-America honors as a junior.

One of the most prominently featured players in college basketball — at least per his usage metrics — Williams averaged 15-and-a-half points and nine-plus rebounds for the season and made more crunch-time shots than probably any Boilermaker who came before him under Matt Painter.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}