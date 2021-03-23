GoldandBlack - Purdue Prospectus 1.0: A look ahead to next season

Purdue's frontcourt looked iffier than ever coming into this season, with the 4 position turning over and no proven backup for standout center Trevion Williams.

Now, 12 months later, it looks deep as ever.

Williams will presumably be back for his senior season — he indicated as much following the North Texas loss — after earning first-team All-Big Ten and honorable-mention All-America honors as a junior.

One of the most prominently featured players in college basketball — at least per his usage metrics — Williams averaged 15-and-a-half points and nine-plus rebounds for the season and made more crunch-time shots than probably any Boilermaker who came before him under Matt Painter.