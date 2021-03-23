GoldandBlack - Purdue Prospectus 1.0: A look ahead to next season

Purdue Prospectus 1.0: A look ahead to next season
The end of the season remains fresh, but the next order of business for Purdue now Is to begin work toward a promising 2021-2022 season.
Here's an early look ahead, a view that we'll update as things change throughout the spring.
THE FRONTCOURT
Purdue's frontcourt looked iffier than ever coming into this season, with the 4 position turning over and no proven backup for standout center Trevion Williams.
Now, 12 months later, it looks deep as ever.
Williams will presumably be back for his senior season — he indicated as much following the North Texas loss — after earning first-team All-Big Ten and honorable-mention All-America honors as a junior.
One of the most prominently featured players in college basketball — at least per his usage metrics — Williams averaged 15-and-a-half points and nine-plus rebounds for the season and made more crunch-time shots than probably any Boilermaker who came before him under Matt Painter.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news