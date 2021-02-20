GoldandBlack - Breakdown: Purdue's win at Nebraska

PDF: Purdue-Nebraska stats

More ($): Analysis | Wrap Video | Stat Blast | Final Thoughts | Podcast

Sasha Stefanovic wasn't even going to shoot the ball.

Mired in his extended post-COVID slump, Stefanovic had just missed a three-pointer, and when this time Zach Edey kicked the ball back out out of Nebraska's post double-team, Stefanovic shot-faked, but was intent to move the ball.

Then, Kobe Webster fell down and the red D parted, and Stefanovic changed his mind.

He made that three, then another, and another, another, and led the Boilermakers to a resounding 75-58 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It was part clutch, part catharsis for the Boilermaker veteran, who missed three games after contracting the virus, and had yet to make a field goal in the three full games following his return.

One of Purdue's most competitive and demanding-of-himself people, Stefanovic was frustrated.

"I felt like I wasn't getting a lot of opportunities like I was before," Stefanovic said. "Like Coach Painter says, it's tough to come in off the bench and shoot a three cold and get yourself in a rhythm."

In Lincoln, that rhythm came from that shot — with 8:01 left to play — that Stefanovic wasn't even planning on taking.

"I haven't made a shot in a month," said Stefanovic, who finished with 14 points. "So to see a shot go in after that long a while kind of felt good."

These were significant shots, too.

Purdue trailed this game early in the second half after Nebraska closed the first half on a 10-2 run to erase most of the visitors' 11-point first-half lead. The Boilermakers had to fight to shake off the Cornhuskers, and once they regained control, it was Stefanovic who ended the fight.

The Boilermakers outscored Nebraska 29-9 in the final 13 minutes.

"When you have a run, you have to be good on both ends," Coach Matt Painter said. "You have to stack together stops on top of making good decisions on the offensive end."

And shots, the part of it Stefanovic took care of on a bit of an atypical night for Purdue.

This wasn't what it's used to, getting only nine points on eight shots in only 21 minutes from stalwart big man Trevion Williams.

Williams has been the Boilermakers' star this season, but another might be emerging ...