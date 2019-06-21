Will Nixon is being heavily, heavily recruited as a wide receiver, but Purdue is among those that sees much more in him.

"Coach (JaMarcus) Shephard, the wide receivers coach, likes me as a slot receiver," Nixon said Friday, after officially visiting Purdue this week. "They feel I can come in and contribute as a utility player on offense initially because I play wide receiver and running back in high school and develop into a true receiver as my career goes on. I really like the offensive scheme at Purdue."