Purdue quarterback Hudson Card out against Illinois

The hits just keep on coming for Ryan Walters and Purdue, not only on the field, but also on the injury front as starting quarterback Hudson Card has been ruled out for Saturday's game. Sources confirm to Boiler Upload. (Brett McMurphy and Tom Dienhart first to report the news).

The fifth-year senior signal caller had started the first five games of the season, throwing for 738 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Card has struggled since an immaculate season-opener against Indiana State, failing to reach 175 yards in a game and having four interceptions to three touchdowns over the last four games.

It is yet another blow to an offense that has been one of the worst in the Power 4. The Boilermakers are averaging just 18.6 points per game this season (119th in the country) and 8.0 points across two conference games against Wisconsin and Nebraska.

The top candidate to start in place of Card is redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Browne, who has played in three career games. Browne played in Card's absence against Northwestern last season, going 12-16 for 104 yards and two interceptions, while also rushing for 85 yards on the ground. In two appearances this season, Browne has 68 passing yards while completing 7-11 attempts.

Card joins a growing list of Boilermakers dealing with injuries, which includes starting defenders Mo Omonode and Antonio Stevens, as well as projected starting receiver CJ Smith. Rush end CJ Madden, tight end George Burhenn and receiver Jayden Dixon-Veal have also missed multiple games. The aforementioned Boilermakers' statuses for Saturday are still to be determined.

