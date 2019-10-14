Plummer, Bell honored by the Big Ten
By virtue of his performance in Purdue's 40-14 win over Maryland Saturday, Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer has been named the Big Ten's Offensive Player-of-the-Week. And wideout David Bell was honored, too, as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Making his third start in place of injured QB Elijah Sindelar, the redshirt freshman completed 33-of-41 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions, against the Terrapins, as Purdue snapped a three-game losing streak.
Bell caught nine passes for 138 yards and two TDs. Both are career-highs. He has 26 catches for 438 yards and three TDs this season.
