Purdue quarterback Marcos Davila to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The hits keep coming to Purdue in the transfer portal, as true freshman quarterback Marcos Davila has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Boiler Upload has learned.

Davila was the crown jewel of last year’s recruiting class, labeled as the quarterback of the future for Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers. He chose Purdue over the likes of TCU, West Virginia, Colorado, Miami (FL), Texas A&M and others.

Now, with Walters and Davila’s main recruiter Graham Harrell no longer with the program, the former three-star signal will hit the open market. He did express to Boiler Upload that has left the door open for a potential return.

Davila’s impending departure now further hits Purdue’s depth at the quarterback position, with Ryan Browne also entering the portal this week. Incoming freshman Sawyer Anderson and sophomore Bennett Meredith are now the two scholarship quarterbacks with the program heading into next season at the moment.

Davila did not appear in a game for the Boilermakers this season and will now venture onto the open market to look for a new home. He is the 12th player to enter the portal for the Boilermakers this cycle, joining the likes of Dillon Thieneman, Cole Brevard, Yanni Karlaftis, Ryan Browne, Mahamane Moussa and others.