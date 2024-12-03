Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Purdue redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Browne has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a report by 247's Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.

Browne burst onto the scene this season with his 297 passing yards, 118 rushing and three touchdowns against Illinois this season, in the absence of Hudson Card. The redshirt freshman signal caller also started against Oregon and played in eight games for the Boilermakers this season.

He finished the year with 532 passing yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, while completing 56% of his passes. The dual threat quarterback also rushed for 155 yards, which was third-most for the Boilermakers this season.

The departure now leaves Purdue with three scholarship quarterbacks potentially on the roster heading into next season, Hudson Card, Marcos Davila and Bennett Meredith, none of which have declared that they will in fact be returning, however. The Boilermakers could and likely will look to bring in a signal caller from the portal this off-season, once a new coaching staff is in place.

Browne becomes the ninth player to enter the portal for the Boilermakers this cycle, joining fellow notables Mahamane Moussa, Yanni Karlaftis, Koy Beasley, and others.