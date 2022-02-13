Purdue rallies to beat Maryland
Jaden Ivey's and-one with 13.1 seconds left propelled Purdue to a harrowing 62-61 win over Maryland, in which the Boilermakers rallied from 12 down in the second half.
Trevion Williams blocked Maryland's Donta Scott around the basket in the final seconds after a strange Purdue turnover gave the Terps a chance to win it.
More to come ...
