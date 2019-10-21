Coming off a season in which it won the Big Ten and nearly went to the Final Four, Purdue opened the season ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press top 25.

Buoyed by the returns of veterans Matt Haarms and Nojel Eastern, the Boilermakers have generally been viewed as a top-three or -four team in the Big Ten this season.

View the full poll here.

Purdue ranked fourth-highest among Big Ten teams, behind No. 1 Michigan State, No. 7 Maryland and No. 18 Ohio State. Virginia — Purdue's ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent — is ranked 11th and VCU, which the Boilermakers face at the Emerald Coast Classic is 25th.

Non-conference opponents Marquette, Tennessee and Florida State — it's one or the other on the Vols and Noles — also received votes, as did Big Ten teams Illinois and Michigan.