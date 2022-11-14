News More News
Purdue Ranked #27 - AP Men's Basketball Poll 11/14

Casey Bartley • BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
@CBartleyRivals

Rising Up

Purdue received 104 points in the first NCAA Men's Basketball AP poll of the year. That makes them the #27th ranked team just behind fellow Big Ten team Michigan State (119).

Purdue started the season off with two wins against lesser opponents, handling Milwaukee and Austin Peay

1. North Carolina (44) 1,432

2. Gonzaga (14) 1,497

3. Houston (2) 1,439

4. Kentucky (3) 1,394

5. Baylor 1,253

6. Kansas 1,218

7. Duke 1,216

8. UCLA 1,138

9. Arkansas 1,059

10. Creighton 1,036

11. Texas 932

12. Indiana 867

13. Auburn 724

14. Arizona 694

15. TCU 630

16. Virginia 590

17. San Diego State 524

18. Alabama 436

19. Illinois 316

20. Michigan 308

21. Dayton 280

22. Tennessee 264

23. Texas Tech 190

24. Texas A&M 131

25. Connecticut 124

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami (FL) 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Oregon 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona State 9, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary's 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling State 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1

Teams in bold are teams either on or potentially on Purdue's schedule.

