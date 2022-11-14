Purdue Ranked #27 - AP Men's Basketball Poll 11/14
Rising Up
Purdue received 104 points in the first NCAA Men's Basketball AP poll of the year. That makes them the #27th ranked team just behind fellow Big Ten team Michigan State (119).
Purdue started the season off with two wins against lesser opponents, handling Milwaukee and Austin Peay
1. North Carolina (44) 1,432
2. Gonzaga (14) 1,497
3. Houston (2) 1,439
4. Kentucky (3) 1,394
5. Baylor 1,253
6. Kansas 1,218
7. Duke 1,216
8. UCLA 1,138
9. Arkansas 1,059
10. Creighton 1,036
11. Texas 932
12. Indiana 867
13. Auburn 724
14. Arizona 694
15. TCU 630
16. Virginia 590
17. San Diego State 524
18. Alabama 436
19. Illinois 316
20. Michigan 308
21. Dayton 280
22. Tennessee 264
23. Texas Tech 190
24. Texas A&M 131
25. Connecticut 124
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami (FL) 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Oregon 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona State 9, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary's 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling State 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1
Teams in bold are teams either on or potentially on Purdue's schedule.