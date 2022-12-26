Purdue is now guaranteed to go into 2023 as the nation's No. 1 ranked team. This week it held its narrow lead over UConn atop the poll, with the bulk of the gap coming from Purdue receiving 40 first place votes to UConn's 20.

In terms of opponents, Marquette fell out of the top 25 after a loss last week, but West Virginia is into the top 25 for the first time this season. That means all three of Purdue's opponents out in Portland are currently ranked in the top 25.

Given that Purdue is a very large favorite this week against Florida A&M, the Boilers will likely return to Big Ten play at No. 1 when the January 2 poll comes out next week.