{{ timeAgo('2021-10-18 11:37:45 -0500') }}

Purdue ranked No. 7 in preseason AP poll

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Big things are expected from Purdue in 2021-22.
The preseason accolades continue to grow for Purdue, as it ranks No. 7 in the nation in the preseason AP poll.

It is the program's highest ranking in the preseason since also being ranked No. 7 to start the 2009-10 season. It marks the second preseason top-10 ranking of the Painter era, joining that 2009-10 team.

Only Michigan, No. 6, is ranked higher among Big Ten schools.

The ranking marks the sixth time in the last seven years that Purdue has been ranked in the AP preseason poll:

2015 – 23rd

2016 – 15th

2017 – 20th

2018 – 24th

2019 – 23rd

2020 – UR

In addition to Michigan and Purdue, Illinois is 11th, Ohio State is 17th and Maryland was ranked 21st. Michigan State and Indiana were the first two teams in “others receiving votes” and Rutgers also garnered 11 points to rank 35th overall.

