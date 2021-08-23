Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 1
A look at how Purdue's 2022 football commitments fared in their weekend games.
Week 1: Allen completed 25-of-40 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions, in Gibson Southern's 43-20 win over 5A Columbus North. He also rushed for 36 yards.
"The kid has had some pretty dang good games the past three years, but I’ve never seen him play like that," Gibson Southern coach Nick Hart told the Evansville Courier & Press. "He always plays at a really high level but that was a different one."
HUDL video below.
Week 1: In Brebeuf's 24-19 win at Bishop Chatard, Strickland recorded a sack, four tackles — three of them for no gain — and a half dozen quarterback hurries.
HUDL video below
Week 1: Snider beat Fort Wayne North 34-32 on a last-second field goal. Moon recorded one tackle.
Week 1: In a 42-27 loss to mighty Moeller, Kenrich rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on a run-heavy, triple-option offense and caught one pass for 17 yards.
Week 1: In a 40-9 rout of Steele High School, Marks rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
Week 1: Boardman beat Cardinal Mooney 28-7. Thomas was idle as he continues to recover from a minor off-season knee surgery.
Texas high school football hasn't kicked off yet.
Louisiana high school football hasn't kicked off yet.
New Jersey high school football hasn't kicked off yet.
Michigan high school football hasn't kicked off yet.
