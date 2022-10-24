A look at some of Purdue's 2023 commitments' weekend results ...

Week 10: Cathedral was off this weekend before opening sectionals next weekend against Lawrence North. Week 9: In a really impressive 40-29 win at Center Grove, Gilbert did not record any statistics. Week 8: Cathedral beat Brebeuf 42-21. Gilbert recorded three tackles with half a sack. Week 7: Cathedral beat Cincinnati LaSalle 37-6. Gilbert did not record any stats. Week 6: Cathedral beat Hammond Morton 56-0. Gilbert recorded a half sack. Week 5: Cathedral was off this weekend. Week 4: Gilbert made three tackles, one of them for loss, in a 38-0 rout of Bishop Chatard. Week 3: Gilbert made seven tackles, including a half sack, in Cathedral's 35-21 win at Penn. Week 2: Gilbert recorded one tackle in Cathedral's 42-35 loss at Brownsburg. Week 1: Gilbert made two tackles, and recorded a strip sack In a one-sided win at Lafayette Jeff.

Week 10: North Central was off this weekend, because opening sectionals against Lawrence Central this weekend. McWilliams expects to be back on the field. Week 9: McWilliams sat out this week due to a sprained ankle. Week 8: McWilliams caught three passes for about 40 yards and a touchdown (video below) before spraining his left ankle early in the second half and sitting out the remainder of North Central's loss to Pike. He'll likely be sidelined for the regular season finale next week, but hopes to return for sectionals. Week 7: North Central lost to Lawrence Central 32-0. McWilliams caught seven passes for 81 yards. Week 6: North Central fell to Carmel 50-19. McWilliams caught five passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and returned six kickoffs for 81 yards. Week 5: North Central lost 36-0 at Center Grove. No game stats available, but for the season McWilliams now has 19 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown. Week 4: In a 44-6 loss to Lawrence North, McWilliams caught six passes for 67 yards. Week 3: North Central 47-38 to Warren Central. McWilliams caught a 70-yard touchdown among his receptions. Week 2: McWilliams caught a 30-yard shovel-pass TD and returned a punt for an additional score in North Central's loss at Hamilton Southeastern. Week 1: North Central lost 34-0 to Fishers.

Week 10: Burhenn caught four passes for 118 yards, with a 92-yard TD, but Mount Vernon fell in the sectional opener to New Palestine 35-24. Week 9: Mount Vernon beat Yorktown 63-45, with Burhenn catching four passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns. Week 8: Mount Vernon rolled over Shelbyville 57-13. No stats available yet. Week 7: Mount Vernon beat New Castle 41-20. No stats available yet. Week 6: Mount Vernon beat Pendleton Heights 46-14. No stats available yet. Week 5: Mount Vernon beat Delta 42-26, with Burhenn catching four balls for 102 yards and two scores and carrying four times for 46 yards and an additional score. Video below Week 4: In a 42-6 loss to New Palestine, Burhenn was held without a catch, but did rip off a 41-yard run. Week 3: Mount Vernon beat Greenfield-Central 35-28, behind Burhenn's 25-yard touchdown with less than four minutes to play. He scored from 35 yards out earlier in the game. Week 2: In a narrow loss at Franklin, Burhenn caught three passes for 72 yards and made four tackles, with one pass breakup, on defense. Week 1: In a 43-35 loss to Noblesville, Burhenn caught five passes for 87 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown, and carried twice for 14 yards.

Week 10: Carmel was off this weekend before opening sectionals Friday night vs. Westfield. Week 9: Carmel beat Lawrence Central 27-7, with Berglund recording six tackles. Week 8: Carmel fell to Warren Central 20-13. Berglund recorded eight tackles and recovered a fumble. Week 7: Carmel beat Ben Davis 21-14. Nine tackles for Berglund. Week 6: Carmel beat North Central 50-19. Berglund made two tackles, with a QB hurry and a pass breakup. Week 5: Carmel won 36-14 over Lawrence North. Berglund made five tackles, with one sack and his second interception of the season. Week 4: Berglund recorded eight tackles and interception and returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown in Carmel's 34-14 win over Pike. Week 3: Berglund made nine tackles and sealed Carmel's 35-21 win over Detroit Cass Tech with a red-zone interception, which he returned 75 yards. Week 2: After sitting out the opener, Berglund returned to the field at Center Grove and made nine tackles, with one pass-breakup, in a 31-27 loss. Week 1: Carmel fell 17-7 at home to the Brohma mater, Louisville Trinity. Berglund did not record any statistics.

Week 10: Carmel was off this weekend before opening sectionals Friday night vs. Westfield. Week 9: Carmel beat Lawrence Central 27-7, with Heldt recording six tackles and breaking up three passes. Week 8: Carmel fell to Warren Central 20-13. Heldt recorded seven tackles, one for loss. Week 7: In Carmel's 21-14 win over Ben Davis, Heldt recorded 11 tackles and a sack. Week 6: Carmel beat North Central 50-19. Heldt made eight tackles, two of them for loss, with a sack and a blocked field goal. Week 5: Carmel won 36-14 over Lawrence North. Heldt recorded eight tackles, with one quarterback hurry. Week 4: Heldt recorded 11 tackles, with a sack, in the Carmel win over Pike. Season video below. Week 3: Heldt made eight tackles with a sack and a forced fumble against Cass Tech. Week 2: Heldt made 14 tackles with a sack at Center Grove, as he's off to a great start to his senior season. Week 1: Carmel fell 17-7 at home to the Brohma mater, Louisville Trinity. Heldt recorded nine tackles, including a sack, as well as a pass breakup.

Week 10: Cathedral was off this weekend before opening sectionals next weekend against Lawrence North. Week 9: In Cathedral's win at mighty Center Grove, Tibbs caught 11 passes for 164 yards and two scores, including a big fourth-down conversion on his team's game-winning scoring drive. Week 8: Cathedral beat Brebeuf 42-21. Tibbs caught four passes for 65 yards. Week 7: Cathedral beat Cincinnati LaSalle 37-6. Tibbs caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Week 6: Cathedral beat Hammond Morton 56-0. Tibbs caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Week 5: Cathedral was off this weekend. Week 4: Tibbs caught one pass for two yards in a 38-0 rout of Bishop Chatard. Week 3: Another huge game for Tibbs, who caught six passes for 134 yards and three scores in the win at Penn. Week 2: Tibbs went off in Cathedral's 42-35 loss at Brownsburg, catching 13 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, plus a two-point conversion. Week 1: Tibbs caught two passes for 24 yards and drew one pass interference flag in Cathedral's 43-12 win at Lafayette Jeff.

Week 10: Westfield was off this weekend before opening sectionals Friday night at Carmel. Week 9: Thieneman made 10 tackles and broke up a pass in Westfield's 24-13 win over Franklin Central. Week 8: Thieneman missed Westfield's 28-17 win over Fishers due to a knee injury suffered the week before against Avon. Week 7: In his second game back from the strained MCL that cost him the first half of the season, Thieneman was hurt late in the first half of Westfield's 35-21 win over Avon. Before leaving the game, he made five tackles and caught an 18-yard pass. Week 6: Thieneman made his season debut In a 31-14 loss to Brownsburg, recording a whopping 16 tackles.

Week 10: St. X beat Pleasure Ridge Park 50-14. Carter made five tackles, one for loss. Week 9: St. X beat Ryle 37-0. Carter made four tackles, with one sack. Week 8: St Xavier beat Manual 21-10. No stats available yet. Week 7: St X rolled over Ryle 37-0. Carter recorded a sack and two tackles. Week 6: St. Xavier beat Trinity 13-8. Carter recorded six tackles, with one sack. Week 5: St. Xavier fell to Cincinnati Elder 24-13. No stats available yet. Week 3: Male did not play this weekend. Week 2: In a 44-7 win over Louisville Central, Carter made five tackles. Week 1: St. X beat Owensboro 28-14. Carter recorded nine tackles and was credited with one QB hurry.

Week 10: Henderson County beat McCracken County 43-7 Week 9: Henderson County beat Daviess County 73-35. Yes, 73. Week 8: Henderson County beat Apollo 62-28. Week 7: Henderson County beat Marshall County 49-7. Week 6: Henderson County beat Paducah Tilghman 30-13. No stats available. Week 5: Henderson County beat Central Hardin 38-22. No stats available. Week 4: Henderson County fell 31-17 to Boyle County. Week 3: Henderson County beat Christian County 43-14. Week 2: Henderson County was idle this weekend. Week 1: Henderson County beat Calloway County 61-6.

Week 10: Father Ryan was off this weekend Week 9: Father Ryan fell 28-14 to McCallie. Carlson recorded one tackle. Week 8: Father Ryan lost another shootout, 62-55, to Northeast. Carlson made one tackle. Week 7: Father Ryan lost a 43-42 shootout to Knoxville Catholic. Carlson did not record any statistics. Week 6: Father Ryan fell to Bowling Green 46-45. Carlson made one tackle and assisted on two others. Week5: Father Ryan fell to Montgomery Bell Academy 45-7. Carlson made three tackles, one of them for loss. Week 4: Father Ryan beat Cane Ridge 48-28. Carlson made a tackle for loss. Week 3: Father Ryan fell 49-35 to Pope John Paul II. No stats available yet. Week 2: In a 10-7 win over Brentwood, Carlson played both ways, recording five tackles — with a sack and two tackles for loss — on defense. Week 1: Father Ryan fell to East Nashville 32-20

Week 10: Glades Central erupted against Suncoast for a 42-6 win behind four catches from Demps for 82 yards and two scores. He also returned a punt 52 yards. Week 9: Glades Central lost 10-6 to Inlet Grove. Demps ran for 87 yards on 14 carries. Week 8: Glades Central lost 45-0 to Cardinal Newman. Demps was held to just nine yards on three catches. Week 7: Glades Central didn't play this weekend. Week 6: Glades Central lost to Dwyer 21-18. Demps caught three passes for 89 yards, with a 75-yard TD. Week 5: Glades Central lost 13-12 to Palm Beach Gardens. Demps made eight catches for 95 yards. Week 4: Glades Central fell 56-0 to American Heritage. Demps caught six passes for 109 yards. Week 3: Demps caught three passes for 115 yards and a 67-yard TD in a 14-7 win over King's Academy. Week 2: Glades Central lost 22-14 to Seminole Ridge. No stats available as of yet. Week 1: Glades Central fell to Booker T. Washington 49-14 to open the season, with Demps catching five passes, including a 28-yard touchdown.

Week 10: Keystone beat Clearview 41-35. Shackelford ran for four touchdowns and 114 yards on 14 carries and caught four passes for 102 yards and an additional score. For good measure, he made 10 tackles on defense. Week 9: Keystone lost a 42-36 shootout to Columbia, with Shackelford rushing for 119 yards and catching three touchdowns. And he made 12 tackles on D. Week 8: Keystone lost 28-22 to Black River. Shackelford caught 12 passes for 97 yards and carried nine times for 52 yards. He made six tackles on defense. Week 7: Keystone beat Brookside 33-10 behind Shackelford's 151 rushing yards and two scores. He also caught one pass and made six tackles on D. Week 6: Keystone beat Firelands 43-39. Shackleford caught 13 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns and carried 11 times for 59 yards and an additional score. He also made six tackles and recovered a fumble on defense. Week 5: Keystone beat Wellington 33-6. Shackleford carried nine times for 99 yards and two scores and caught two passes for 14 yards and an additional score. Week 4: Keystone beat Oberlin 41-12, with Shackelford carrying the ball four times for 45 yards and three touchdowns and made five tackles on defense. Week 3: In a 54-21 loss to Lutheran West, Shackelford caught five passes for 53 yards and a touchdown and made four tackles and an interception on defense. Week 2: Shackelford caught four passes for 129 yards, with a 70-yard TD, in Keystone's 35-19 loss to Cloverleaf. Week 1: Keystone fell to Northwestern 40-33. Shackelford caught seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown and carried twice for 11 yards, with an additional score.

Week 10: Winter Park beat Colonial 42-0. No stats available yet. Week 9: Winter Park beat Hagerty 35-0. Gunn made six tackles and broke up a pass. Week 8: Winter Park fell 31-28 to Ocoee in overtime. No stats available. Week 7: Winter Park didn't play this weekend due to Hurricane Ian. Week 6: Winter Park beat Evans 37-10. No stats available. Week 5: Winter Park beat University High School 35-0. No stats available yet. Week 3: Winter Park beat Boone 38-3. Gunn made one tackle. Week 2: Winter Park beat North Gwinnett of Georgia 31-19. Gunn recorded an interception in his own end zone. Week 1: Winter Park beat Lake Nona 42-0. No statistics available as of yet.

Week 10: South Atlanta won 50-7 over something called Business Engineering Science Tech, with Brown running for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Week 9: In South Atlanta's 30-12 win over North Cobb Christian, Brown ran for 220 yards and three scores, threw a 91-yard TD pass and caught three balls for 48 yards. Video below. Week 8: South Atlanta beat Mount Paran Christian 50-7, as Brown carried 19 times for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Week 7: South Atlanta rolled over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 58-7 behind Brown running for 194 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. He also caught a 15-yard pass. Week 6: South Atlanta beat Therrell 48-14. Brown carried 20 times for 127 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 61 yards and an additional score. Week 5: South Atlanta was off this weekend. Week 3: Brown carried 31 times for a mere 324 yards and three scores in South Atlanta's 36-24 win over Lovejoy. He also caught a 69-yard touchdown pass. Week 2: In a 48-35 win over Gray Collegiate, Brown ran for 252 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns, including a 73-yarder. Week 1: In a 33-9 win over Chapel Hill, Brown carried 17 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns, with two catches for 27 yards.

Week 10: Wylie East beat North Garland 47-26. Washington totaled 150 yards and two scores on just six carries and caught four passes for 54 yards and a third TD. Week 9: In Wylie East's 26-19 win over Wylie, Washington caught four passes for 57 yards and two scores. Week 8: Wylie East beat South Garland 41-7, as Washington caught two passes — both touchdowns — for 47 yards. Week 7: Washington carried five times for 28 yards and caught two passes in Wylie East's 34-7 rout of Garland. Week 6: Wylie East beat Sachse 45-17. Washington caught three passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns and carried three times for 78 yards and a touchdown Week 5: Wylie East beat Naaman Forest of Uche Nwaneri fame 36-22. Washington ran 14 times for 94 yards and two scores, caught four balls for 70 yards and an additional score and completed a 38-yard pass. Week 3: Wylie East was idle this weekend. Week 2: In a 37-14 win over Grand Prairie from the Dallas area, Washington ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on just four carries and caught four passes for 45 yards and two more scores. Week 1: In a 27-0 season-opening win over Berkner, Washington caught six passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and ran for an additional score. He's playing predominately wide receiver early in the season, but expects to be more of a ball-carrier as the season plays out.

Week 10: North Union fell to Urbana 38-12. Davis ran for 137 yards and a touchdown, with 11 tackles and a sack on D. Week 9: North Union beat Indian Lake 41-7. Davis ran for 118 yards and a touchdown and made 12 tackles on defense, with a pair of sacks. Week 8: North Union lost 39-33 to Graham. Davis carried 18 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 41-yard TD pass. He also made four tackles. Week 7: In North Union's 48-14 win over Logan, Davis ran for 187 yards and three scores, caught two passes for 36 yards, made eight tackles and recorded an interception. Week 6: North Union beat Northwestern 34-14. Davis carried four times for 56 yards and two touchdowns on offense and made two tackles on defense. Week 5: North Union fell to Alder 31-28. Davis carried 16 times on offense for 119 yards and 69- and six-yard touchdowns and caught five passes for 79 yards with a 14-yard TD. On defense, he made 11 tackles, with two sacks. So, yes, he was busy. Week 3: In a 40-7 win over Kenton Ridge, Davis ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns on offense and made four tackles on defense. Week 2: North Union beat Danville 28-0. Davis made three tackles on defense and ran for six- and 21-yard touchdowns. Week 1: North Union beat Pleasant 42-6. Davis recorded 10 tackles, three of them for loss, and forced a fumble.

Week 10: Lake Minneola beat Forest 35-7. No defensive stats available. Week 9: Lake Minneola beat South Lake 62-14. No stats available. Week 8: Lake Minneola's game against Fleming Island was canceled. They're scheduled to play West Port tonight. Week 7: Lake Minneola is scheduled to play Monday evening. Week 6: Lake Minneola fell to Mainland 39-26. No stats available. Week 5: Lake Minneola beat East Ridge 60-6. No defensive stats available yet. Week 4: Lake Minneola beat Wekiva 30-27. Cole recorded four tackles. Week 3: Lake Minneola beat Eustis 42-0. Week 2: Like Minneola beat Melbourne 29-14. No statistics available. Week 1: Lake Minneola's opener against Dr. Phillips was postponed due to inclement weather.

Week 10: Dutchtown beat St. Amant 42-0. Video of Fields below. Week 9: Dutchtown beat Live Oak 28-0. Week 8: Dutchtown beat Walker 27-0. Week 7: Dutchtown beat Carver 37-14. Week 6: Dutchtown was off this weekend. Week 5: Dutchtown beat Covington 35-14. Week 2: Dutchtown lost 10-7 to Ponchatoula. Week 1: Dutchtown fell 13-0 to Northshore.