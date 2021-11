Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 11

A look at how Purdue's 2022 football commitments fared in their weekend games.

Week 11: Gibson Southern beat Salem 56-21. Allen was 15-of-21 passing for roughly 200 yards with three touchdown passes and two rushing scores. He did throw his first interception of the season. Week 10: Gibson Southern beat Mount Vernon 49-16 behind Allen completing 13-of-17 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Week 9: — Week 8: — Week 7: More of the same from Allen in Gibson Southern's 54-6 win over Mount Vernon: 22-of-35, 366 yards and five touchdowns. He still has not thrown an interception this season. Week 6: In Gibson Southern's 42-3 win over Heritage Hills, Allen completed 11-of-13 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. For our first-hand report from that game, click here. Video interview below Week 5: In a 63-9 win over Southridge, Allen competed 13-of-14 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. Week 4: Gibson Southern ventured outside the state of Indiana to face Kentucky state power South Warren and fell 42-7, its only points coming off Allen's 55-yard touchdown pass In the third quarter. The Titans managed only 140 total yards, just five in the run game. Week 3: In a 68-6 thrashing of Washington High School, Allen was again virtually perfect, completing 13-of-14 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns before spending much of the second half on the sideline. Gibson Southern led 56-0 at halftime. Week 2: Allen's near-flawless start to the season continued with a 63-24 win at New Albany in which he completed 18-of-22 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns — with no Interceptions — and ran for 38 yards and an additional score. Week 1: Allen completed 25-of-40 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions, in Gibson Southern's 43-20 win over 5A Columbus North. He also rushed for 36 yards. "The kid has had some pretty dang good games the past three years, but I’ve never seen him play like that," Gibson Southern coach Nick Hart told the Evansville Courier & Press. "He always plays at a really high level but that was a different one."

Week 11: Brebeuf won at North Montgomery 35-8. Strickland played just the first half and totaled five tackles and a sack-and-a-half. Week 10: Brebeuf knocked West Lafayette out of the state tournament, 24-14. Strickland recorded five tackles and five hurries, recovered a fumble, and broke up an important pass in the second half. Week 9: — Week 8: — Week 7: Brebeuf beat Terre Haute South 33-7. Strickland recorded five tackles — three for loss, with one sack — in the first half before being pulled. Week 6: Strickland recorded six tackles and two hurries. Brebeuf suffered its first loss of the season, 28-10 vs. Roncalli. Week 5: Brebeuf improved to 5-0 with a 41-13 win over Culver Academies. Strickland recorded a sack and six tackles in two quarters of action. Week 4: Strickland played just a half in Brebeuf's 42-14 win over Guerin Catholic, registering four tackles, four hurries and a sack. Week 3: Brebeuf beat Ritter 40-6. Strickland recorded two sacks and three total tackles, sitting out much of the second half. Week 2: Strickland recorded five tackles, two hurries and a sack In Brebeuf's 38-14 win over New Palestine. Video below Week 1: In Brebeuf's 24-19 win at Bishop Chatard, Strickland recorded a sack, four tackles — three of them for no gain — and a half dozen quarterback hurries.

Week 11: Snider beat Northrop 21-17. Moon totaled 18 tackles, two of them for loss. Week 10: Snider beat Bishop Luers 27-15. Moon made 11 tackles and intercepted a pass. Week 9: — Week 8: — Week 7: Snider beat Northrop 42-12. Moon made three tackles. Week 6: Snider beat Wayne 42-6. Moon recorded seven tackles, two of them for loss, in two quarters of action. Week 5: Moon recorded 11 tackles and forced a fumble in Snider's 17-14 win over Homestead. Week 4: Sinder's game against South Side this weekend was canceled due to South's COVID issues. Week 3: In Snider's 45-13 win over Concordia, Moon recorded nine tackles and three quarterback hurries before sitting out the fourth quarter. Week 2: Moon recorded 16 tackles, two of them for loss, including a sack in Snider's 29-28 loss to Carroll. Moon also added eight QB pressures and broke up two passes. Week 1: Snider beat Fort Wayne North 34-32 on a last-second field goal. Moon recorded one tackle.

Week 11: Lakota East fell to Sycamore 19-0. No stats available. Week 10: Lakota East fell to Lakota West 34-7. Kenrich made seven tackles on defense. No offensive stats available. Week 9: — Week 8: — Week 7: Lakota East won a 7-6 slugfest over Colerain. Kenrich ran for 67 yards, Including a five-yard touchdown, the game-winner as it turned out. Week 6: Lakota East beat Sycamore 34-27. Kenrich totaled 70 rushing yards and caught three passes for 43 yards. On defense he recorded a sack and two tackles for loss. Week 5: Lakota East beat Mason 33-27. No stats available, but video below. Week 4: Kenrich caught two passes for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns and carried five times for 47 yards in Lakota East's 54-21 win over Hamilton High School. Week 3: Lakota East beat Middletown 49-7. Kenrich carried seven times for 50 yards, as he's used as more of a ball-carrier in East's run-heavy offense. Week 2: Lakota East beat Milford 35-0. Kenrich, who's used more as a ball-carrier in East's run-heavy offense, rushed for 80 yards. Week 1: In a 42-27 loss to mighty Moeller, Kenrich rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on a run-heavy, triple-option offense and caught one pass for 17 yards.

Week 11: Valley Forge fell to Olmsted Falls 30-15. Marks carried 23 times for 149 yards, a five-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion. Week 10: Valley Forge fell to Elyria Catholic 35--27. Marks ran for 67 yards with a 20-yard TD and caught a 21-yard pass. Week 9: — Week 8: — Week 7: Valley Forge beat Holy Name 24-21 behind 148 rushing yards from Marks and 29- and 12-yard receiving touchdowns. Week 6: In a game full of war parallels, Valley Forge beat Normandy 69-12. Marks carried nine times for 161 yards and touchdowns of 52 and 21 yards, and was not his team's leading rusher. HUDL video below Week 5: Valley Forge fell 22-18 to Buckeye, despite Marks running for 292 yards on 18 carries, with touchdowns of 11 and 77 yards. Week 4: Valley Forge was off this week. Week 3: Valley Forge won a 30-29 upset thriller over Rocky River, on Marks' game-winning two-point conversion. Marks finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Week 2: Valley Forge fell 21-20 to North Ridgeville. Marks rushed for 15 yards and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass. Week 1: In a 40-9 rout of Steele High School, Marks rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

Thomas' season is over. Week 10: Boardman fell to Canfield 13-6. Thomas was 14-of-21 passing for 71 yards and ran 19 times for 162 yards. Week 9: — Week 8: — Week 7: Boardman fell to Harding 21-10. Stats to come. Thomas passed for around a hundred yards, but was sacked four times. Week 6: Boardman fell to Cleveland power Benedictine 38-20. Thomas carried five times for 25 yards and threw for 125 on 9-of-19 passing. Week 5: Thomas played just one half in Boardman's 62-14 win over Youngstown East, completing 5-of-9 passes for 124 yards and running five times for 72 yards. Week 4: Thomas made his season debut. He played quarterback in Boardman's 33-21 win over Howland, passing for 135 yards and two scores and rushing for 70 yards. Week 3: Thomas still remains out. Week 2: Thomas remains sidelined while recovering from off-season knee surgery. Week 1: Boardman beat Cardinal Mooney 28-7. Thomas was idle as he continues to recover from a minor off-season knee surgery.

Week 10: Bryan beat Ellison 28-0. Stats forthcoming. Week 9: Bryan beat Copperas Cove 45-13. Week 8: — Week 7: — Week 6: Bryan fell 21-14 to Belton in overtime. Caraway made 18 tackles, five of them for loss, with two sacks. Week 5: Bryan dropped to 0-4 with a 49-7 loss to Temple. No stats available. Week 4: Bryan was off this weekend. Week 3: Bryan fell to Brenham 29-14. Caraway recorded a dozen tackles, three for loss, with a sack and forced fumble. Week 2: Bryan fell 24-14 to College Park. No defensive stats available, but Caraway did rush for 30 yards. Week 1: Caraway recorded nine tackles and a sack in Bryan's season-open loss to Lovejoy.



Week 10: Manvel beat Paetow 33-28. Deeter made three tackles. Week 9: Manvel beat Kempner 70-14. Deeter recorded one tackle. Week 8: — Week 7: — Week 6: Manvel was off this weekend Week 5: In a 16-12 loss to Fort Bend Hightower, Deeter recorded six tackles and a sack-and-a-half. HUDL video from his start to the season below Week 4: In a 41-6 win over Terry High School, Deeter recorded six tackles. Week 3: Manvel blanked Wisdom 18-0. No stats available yet. Week 2: Manvel beat Crosby 35-21, getting 10 tackles and a sack from Deeter. Week 1: Manvel dropped a 45-42 shootout to Dickinson. Deeter recorded four tackles and a hurry.

Week 9: University Lab beat West Feliciana 55-28. Week 8: Lab School beat Parkview Baptist 43-0. No stats available. Week 7: — Week 6: — Week 5: beat Glen Oaks 57-0. No stats available. Week 4: University Lab beat Baker 44-0. No stats available. Week 3: University Lab beat Dunham 35-0. No stats available. Week 2: University Lab beat Woodlawn 34-14. No stats available Week 1: University Lab beat Central 39-7.



Week 9: Iowa fell to St. Charles College Prep to suffer its first loss of the season. Deville caught six passes for 152 yards and carried six times for the 30. Week 8: Iowa improved to 8-0 with a 31-28 win over Westlake. Deville caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown and ran six times for 43 yards. Week 7: — Week 6: — Week 5: Iowa beat Pineville 42-0. Deville scored an 84-yard rushing TD and caught three passes for 63 yards. Week 4: In a 50-19 win over LaGrange, Deville ran for two touchdowns — including a 90-yarder — and caught another. HUDL video below Week 3: Iowa beat Sulphur 48-29. Deville caught two passes for 89 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown, and carried five times for 91 yards, with a 60-yard TD. He also threw a pass and broke up a pass on defense. Week 2: Iowa beat Kinder 41-18. Deville scored on a 40-yard touchdown run, in addition to having a big game as a receiver. Week 1: Iowa won 48-27 at Iota, which isn't confusing at all. No official stats available but Deville broke three long touchdown runs.

Week 10: Easton did not play this weekend. Week 9: Easton beat Eleanor McCain 44-0. Week 8: — Week 7: — Week 6: Easton beat King Charter 55-6. Week 5: Easton fell to Baton Rouge Catholic 39-14. Week 4: Warren Easton beat Scotlandville 42-28. Week 2: Warren Easton did not play this weekend. Week 1: Warren Easton's game at Navarre High School in Florida was canceled due to Hurricane Ida. Louisiana high school football hasn't kicked off yet.

Week 10: Red Bank Catholic fell to Donovan Catholic 28-7. Week 9: Red Bank Catholic beat Manalapan 47-7 to improve to 9-0. Week 8: — Week 7: — Week 6: Red Bank Catholic beat Red Bank Regional 47-6. Week 5: Red Bank Catholic beat Manasquan 41-7. Week 4: Red Bank Catholic beat Raritan 49-7 Week 3: Carpenter sat out this weekend as a precaution due to mild illness. Not COVID. HUDL video from his first game of the season below Week 2: Red Bank Catholic did not play this weekend. Week 1: Red Bank Catholic routed Timber Creek Regional 34-0. Carpenter's playing left tackle for RBC.

Week 10: St. Peter's fell to Bergen Catholic 21-0. Week 9: St. Peter's beat Pope John XXII 35-0. Week 8: — Week 7: — Week 6: St. Peter's lost to Don Bosco 28-14. Week 5: St. Peter's won a slugest over DePaul Catholic 10-7. Week 4: St. Peter's Prep slipped past Seton Hall Prep 22-21. Week 3: Another week, another blowout for SPP, which beat Northeast 34-0. Week 2: St. Peter's beat West Orange 49-8. Oben played just 19 snaps. Week 1: St. Peter's Prep hammered Paramus Catholic 61-0. Oben plays tackle.

Week 10: Portage Central beat Jackson 43-0. Week 9: Portage Central beat Harper Creek 26-7. Week 8: — Week 7: — Week 6: Portage Central beat Saint Joseph 36-30. Week 5: Portage Central beat Lakeview 23-22. Week 4: Portage Central fell to East Lansing 20-15. Week 3: Portage Central beat Kalamazoo Central 17-7. Week 2: Portage Central beat Mattawan 21-7. Week 1: Portage Central fell to Lakeshore 24-22. Watson has been moved this season from left tackle to left guard, where his team's new offensive system uses him extensively on pulls and other such blocking actions. He also played most of the game on defense.



Week 11: North Gwinnett did not play this weekend. Week 10: North Gwinnett beat Peachtree Ridge 34-7. Buchanan made four tackles. Week 9: — Week 8: — Week 7: North Gwinnett lost to Mill Creek 36-17. Buchanan recorded an interception, two breakups and two tackles. Week 6: North Gwinnett lost 40-19 to North Cobb. Buchanan recorded no stats. He visited Purdue on Saturday. Week 5: North Gwinnett beat Archer 10-7. Buchanan intercepted a pass, broke up two and made one tackle. Week 4: North Gwinnett beat Lovejoy 30-0. Buchanan recorded no stats. Week 3: North Gwinnett beat Parkview 34-27. Buchanan made one tackle.