Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 2

A look at how Purdue's 2022 football commitments fared in their weekend games.

Week 2: Allen's near-flawless start to the season continued with a 63-24 win at New Albany in which he completed 18-of-22 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns — with no Interceptions — and ran for 38 yards and an additional score.

HUDL video below

Week 1: Allen completed 25-of-40 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions, in Gibson Southern's 43-20 win over 5A Columbus North. He also rushed for 36 yards.

"The kid has had some pretty dang good games the past three years, but I’ve never seen him play like that," Gibson Southern coach Nick Hart told the Evansville Courier & Press. "He always plays at a really high level but that was a different one."