Purdue Recruit Results Roundup: Week 2
A look at how Purdue's 2022 football commitments fared in their weekend games.
Week 2: Allen's near-flawless start to the season continued with a 63-24 win at New Albany in which he completed 18-of-22 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns — with no Interceptions — and ran for 38 yards and an additional score.
HUDL video below
Week 1: Allen completed 25-of-40 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns, with no interceptions, in Gibson Southern's 43-20 win over 5A Columbus North. He also rushed for 36 yards.
"The kid has had some pretty dang good games the past three years, but I’ve never seen him play like that," Gibson Southern coach Nick Hart told the Evansville Courier & Press. "He always plays at a really high level but that was a different one."
Week 2: Strickland recorded five tackles, two hurries and a sack In Brebeuf's 38-14 win over New Palestine.
Video below
Week 1: In Brebeuf's 24-19 win at Bishop Chatard, Strickland recorded a sack, four tackles — three of them for no gain — and a half dozen quarterback hurries.
Week 2: Moon recorded 16 tackles, two of them for loss, including a sack in Snider's 29-28 loss to Carroll. Moon also added eight QB pressures and broke up two passes.
HUDL video below
Week 1: Snider beat Fort Wayne North 34-32 on a last-second field goal. Moon recorded one tackle.
Week 2: Lakota East beat Milford 35-0. Kenrich, who's used more as a ball-carrier in East's run-heavy offense, rushed for 80 yards.
HUDL video below
Week 1: In a 42-27 loss to mighty Moeller, Kenrich rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown on a run-heavy, triple-option offense and caught one pass for 17 yards.
Week 2: Valley Forge fell 21-20 to North Ridgeville. Marks rushed for 15 yards and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Week 1: In a 40-9 rout of Steele High School, Marks rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
Week 2: Thomas remains sidelined while recovering from off-season knee surgery.
Week 1: Boardman beat Cardinal Mooney 28-7. Thomas was idle as he continues to recover from a minor off-season knee surgery.
Week 1: Caraway recorded nine tackles and a sack in Bryan's season-open loss to Lovejoy.
HUDL video below
Week 1: Manvel dropped a 45-42 shootout to Dickinson. Deeter recorded four tackles and a hurry.
Louisiana high school football hasn't kicked off yet.
Louisiana high school football hasn't kicked off yet.
Louisiana high school football hasn't kicked off yet.
Week 1: Red Bank Catholic routed Timber Creek Regional 34-0. Carpenter's playing left tackle for RBC.
HUDL video below
Week 1: St. Peter's Prep hammered Paramus Catholic 61-0. Oben plays tackle.
Week 1: Portage Central fell to Lakeshore 24-22. Watson has been moved this season from left tackle to left guard, where his team's new offensive system uses him extensively on pulls and other such blocking actions. He also played most of the game on defense.
HUDL video below.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.