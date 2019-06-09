Garnett Hollis had already visited Purdue back in the winter, but his official visit this past weekend, he says, was different.

"I’ve been to Purdue before the official but this visit was a real eye opener for me and my parents," he said.

The Rivals.com three-star cornerback from Battle Ground Academy in the Nashville area officially visited along with high school teammate Antonio Stevens, a safety prospect.

"It was the academic piece in that it’s a very prestigious school and that if I got a degree from that school I’d be set for life," Hollis said of his this weekend's visit's impact. "Also, the football program is very family-oriented, so I’d be around people that are all about family."