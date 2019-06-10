More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

Malachi Melton missed this weekend's track and field Meet of Champions in New Jersey in order to make his official visit to Purdue.

That decision, he said, proved worthwhile.

"Something was telling me to go up there, and the first five minutes I was up there, I was amazed," Melton said. "It really exceeded my expectations of what I thought Purdue football was going to be. Being with their guys, it was amazing, and everything they had was new. Everyone knew what they were talking about and was all in on the program. It all shocked me from the jump."