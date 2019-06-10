Purdue has a bunch of offers out for the 2021 class and not a lot of scholarships left to fill, but it can add one more player to its watch list this summer, after Detroit Douglass' Pierre Brooks — a player it had already been quite interested in — impressed at the Boilermakers' team camp on Friday. Throughout his day at Purdue, the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder showed his versatility, an ability to do everything from be a lead ball-handler to post up other guards, while making jumpers, scoring in isolation and scoring off the offensive glass. "I feel I just need to show (coaches) my all-around game," Brooks said of his summer, "everything I can do offensively and defensively, improve my jump shot and my form."

Thus far, the rising junior holds offers from Detroit, Houston Baptist, Cleveland State, Oakland, Toledo and Duquesne.

"I'm just hoping to get a (high-major) offer right now," Brooks said. He may not have to wait long. Purdue is joined by Michigan, Michigan State and Creighton, among others, as major-conference programs interested in Brooks, who previously attended the Boilermaker program's elite camp at the end of August. "Me and Coach (Brandon) Brantley are pretty cool," Brooks said prior to the conclusion of Friday's camp. "I think they really like me." As a sophomore, playing for his father, Pierre Brooks Sr., at Douglass, Brooks averaged about 24 points and 10 rebounds, playing a wide spectrum of roles for his high school team. "I think of myself as a big guard," Brooks said, "and I can use my size advantage against little guards either down low or outside. "I can play a lot of positions, I think, but I'd mostly describe myself as a guard."