Purdue has been a contender for elite wide receiver Michael Redding
ATLANTA — Michael Redding is used to moving around, part of a Navy family that has bounced around the country much of his life.
Purdue hopes they're the Rivals.com four-star wide receiver's next move.
It remains to be seen, and the competition for Rivals.com's No. 37 player nationally has been stiff as can be, but the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder said Monday at the Rivals Five Star Challenge in Atlanta that his mind is made up and a decision will most likely be announced in the next few weeks.
