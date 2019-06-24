More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

ATLANTA — Michael Redding is used to moving around, part of a Navy family that has bounced around the country much of his life.

Purdue hopes they're the Rivals.com four-star wide receiver's next move.

It remains to be seen, and the competition for Rivals.com's No. 37 player nationally has been stiff as can be, but the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder said Monday at the Rivals Five Star Challenge in Atlanta that his mind is made up and a decision will most likely be announced in the next few weeks.



