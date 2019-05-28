More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments | Purdue June visits

One of the many highly recruited wide receivers on Purdue's recruiting board, Deajaun McDougle says he'll officially visit in June, most likely next weekend.

"They're telling me I can come in and have an offense built for me the way it is now for Rondale Moore," McDougle said. "They think I can come in and be an impact player and not have to sit and wait to play."



