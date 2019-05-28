News More News
Florida wide receiver will visit West Lafayette

One of the many highly recruited wide receivers on Purdue's recruiting board, Deajaun McDougle says he'll officially visit in June, most likely next weekend.

"They're telling me I can come in and have an offense built for me the way it is now for Rondale Moore," McDougle said. "They think I can come in and be an impact player and not have to sit and wait to play."


