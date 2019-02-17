Ticker
Four-star running back was among Detroit visit contingent

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
Purdue came up big recruiting Detroit in the 2019 class and hopes to build on that Motor City success in 2020.

This weekend could have been a step in that direction, as it hosted a slew of high-profile unofficial visits from the city's Sound Mind Sound Body training program.

